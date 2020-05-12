Politico Wants Gov’t to Probe ‘Shoddy’ Sanitary Masks

BANGKOK — A Democrat on Tuesday politician urged the government to investigate whether 10 million face masks donated to the public were made without proper quality control.

Former Democrat Party spokesman Chao Meekhuat posted online that he’s received complaints from many Bangkok residents that the masks were too thin, and they were not reusable as advertised by the government.

Fabric fibers, Chao said, fell out after the first wash, and they ended up blocking the wearer’s breathing. He urged the government to probe whether corruption or negligence was involved in the productions.

Media reports said the Industry Ministry spent up to 65 million baht to produce those masks, which were distributed to households across Thailand.

According to industry minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the masks were manufactured in cooperation with the Federation of Thai Industries, and it was the private sector who selected quality raw materials.

Suriya also said the masks are up to standard.

