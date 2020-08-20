Coalition Parties To Lodge Charter Amendment Motion

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s government parties vowed on Wednesday to put forward a joint constitutional amendment motion.

Chief government whip Wirat Ratanaset confirmed at parliament the Palang Pracharath Party-led coalition partners will submit a joint amendment motion on the 2017 constitution shortly, following Monday’s submission of the opposition bloc’s motion.

The Pheu Thai Party-led opposition bloc’s charter amendment bid is scheduled to be put on agenda of the House of Representatives within 15 days, either along with or without a joint government motion, according to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.

Earlier Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha commented that his government as a whole will not file such motion while all coalition parties are free to do so.

Nevertheless, Wirat said the planned joint motion of the coalition parties will by no means touch on any sections on the monarchy.

Both sides have apparently agreed to the proposed setting up of a Constitution Drafting Committee to amend varied clauses of the charter, specifically regarding the roles of the prime minister-appointed senators.