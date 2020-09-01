BANGKOK — A student activist was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges related to an anti-government rally she organized on July 18 – the latest repercussion against government critics.

Jutatip Sirikhan of the activist group Student Union of Thailand was approached by plain-cloth police officers as she attempted to hail a taxi to attend her class, and then taken into custody, Pavinee Chumsri from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group said.

The warrant accused her of seditious acts under Article 116 of the Criminal Code for their roles in the anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument on July 18, which sent off a wave of other anti-government rallies across the country.

Pavinee said 14 individuals, including civil rights lawyer and activist Arnon Nampha, and student activists Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree and Parit Chiwarak, were implicated by the police for the same offenses over the past weeks. Many were also arrested, though later released by the court.

Jutatip was taken to Samranrat Police Station to hear the charges.

Another group of activists also visited Chanasongkram Police Station to acknowledge their charges related to a Harry Potter-themed rally against the government on Aug. 3.

Dressed in wizard cloaks, they read out the 10-point manifesto calling for a reform of the monarchy before they went inside the station.