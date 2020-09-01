New Finance Min Resigns, Just 1 Month After Taking Job

BANGKOK — Finance minister Predee Daochai shocked his colleagues by submitting an abrupt resignation from the Cabinet on Tuesday, sources in Government House said.

The sources said Predee stepped down due to health reasons. Neither Predee nor any other member of the Cabinet has spoken to the press as of publication time.

The 61-year-old former president of Kasikorn Bank held the office less than a month after his nomination was approved by His Majesty the King on Aug. 6.

He replaced longtime economic tsar Somkid Jatusripitak, who resigned after he was reportedly sidelined in a shakeup within the governing Phalang Pracharath Party.

A statement published on the Royal Government Gazette said PM Prayut accepted his resignation.