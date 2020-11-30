Protesters Say They Were Kicked Out for Attending Rallies

BANGKOK — Two demonstrators said they had to drop out of university after their families disowned them for participating in ongoing protests against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The two women held up a sign asking for donations during a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok on Friday. In the placard, they said they were kicked out by their parents who disagreed with their political views.

“He [my father] told me I was brainwashed by the protesters,” said one of the two, who would not identify herself. “I said back to him, ‘Who is it that has been brainwashed?’ Then he said he would stop paying for my tuition and hasn’t sent me money since.”

“I love my parents so much. I don’t hate them. But why do they think politics can be used to cut off family ties?” she went on. “You should be able to discuss politics in your family without it devolving into insults about ‘You’re overthrowing the monarchy!’”

The other identified herself as Gigi and said she was also cut off from her friends after her father found out she had been joining the protests. According to Gigi, he locked the front door and would not let her in. She said she climbed in anyway, but that only led to a bitter argument.

“The last time, we got into a huge fight. He cursed and swore at me. He said that if I was so ready to stand on my own, I should get out of his house,” Gigi said.

Khaosod English cannot independently verify their claims. But calls to cut off or even file legal complaints against family members who think differently have been growing among the hardline monarchy supporters – oftentimes from the older generations.

Earlier this month, a businesswoman’s post where she urged parents to disown children who go to pro-democracy protests went viral. She was met with widespread financial support to her businesses.

The two protesters who said they were kicked out by their families said they were running out of money, and they are currently looking for work.

In Thailand, university students often rely on their parents since part-time work without a degree is generally low-paying.

