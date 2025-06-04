Thai Government Reaffirms Peaceful Resolution in Border Dispute with Cambodia

BANGKOK — The Thai government issued a statement on the case on June 4, confirming the use of peaceful methods to urgently resolve all dimensions of the problem for Thailand and the ASEAN community. The statement reads:

“The Royal Thai Government would like to emphasise that it attaches the highest importance to the full protection of Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with the principles of international law.

The current issue started from a brief clash between the Thai and Cambodian troops in the area of Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani Province of Thailand, on 28 May 2025. The Thai troops were compelled to defend themselves, while conducting routine patrols within the area under Thai sovereignty in accordance with established practices.

This action was an act of self-defense and a necessary measure to protect Thailand’s sovereignty. The response was appropriate, proportionate, and consistent with international law.

Immediately following the incident, both governments have engaged in close consultations at all levels. The Prime Minister of Thailand also spoke directly with the Prime Minister of Cambodia on this matter.

Both sides agreed to work together to restore the situation to normalcy and to prevent escalation. Both sides also agreed to make use of existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve the issue. One such mechanism is the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), as discussed by the Army Commanders-in-Chief of both sides on 29 May 2025.

In addition, both governments emphasised the importance of communicating with the public to prevent misunderstandings between the peoples of the two countries.

With regard to questions that Cambodia may wish to resort to a judicial mechanism or a third party on this matter, Thailand, as Cambodia’s neighbour, is committed to resolving bilateral issues through peaceful means, based on international law, relevant treaties and agreements, such as the MOU on the Survey and Demarcation of Land Boundary (MOU 2000), as well as supporting evidence including satellite imagery.

Thailand is ready to engage in negotiations with Cambodia through existing bilateral mechanisms, such as:

– The Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which is a technical mechanism established under the MOU 2000 to discuss the survey and demarcation of land boundary. In response to Thailand’s request, Cambodia has agreed to convene the JBC meeting to be hosted by Cambodia on 14 June 2025.

– The General Border Committee (GBC), which is a mechanism at the Minister of Defence level, and the Regional Border Committee (RBC), which is a mechanism at the regional military commander level. Both GBC and RBC play key roles in maintaining peace and stability along the border.

The Royal Thai Government assures the Thai people that all relevant agencies have made their utmost efforts in line with the relevant processes to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and full legal rights. The Government also affirms that the overall situation along the Thai-Cambodian border is currently calm.

The Royal Thai Government reaffirms its firm commitment to resolving this matter peacefully through negotiation in good faith with Cambodia, utilising existing bilateral mechanisms, in order to fully protect Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It remains confident that Thailand and Cambodia can resolve this issue based on good neighborliness, the safety and well-being of peoples in border areas, and the same ASEAN family.

In the meantime, the Royal Thai Government calls on Cambodia to work with Thailand in exercising maximum restraint, reducing tensions on the ground, and providing information to the public with the aim of avoiding misunderstandings between the peoples of the two countries. 4 June 2025 at 07.00 hrs.”

