Thailand Matches Cambodia Visa to 7 Days, Targets Scammer Operations

BANGKOK — Thailand has responded to Cambodia by reducing visa duration for Cambodians to seven days, with plans to escalate measures including cutting electricity and internet to gambling and scammer operations. Thailand confirms readiness for June 14th JBC meeting as Foreign Ministry reports positive signals.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura responded to media questions during a June 9th press briefing regarding Cambodia’s immigration police reducing visa duration for Thais entering Cambodia from 60 days to seven days effective June 8. He confirmed Thailand has reciprocally reduced visa duration for Cambodians to stay in Thailand to seven days, though it remains uncertain how long this measure will continue. Thailand awaits improved conditions and for both sides to resume discussions about entry duration.

The measure comes despite reports on June 8th that Thai and Cambodian forces conducted joint surveys along the border ditches and collaborated on backfilling areas according to mutual agreements, with both sides repositioning troops to previously agreed locations during normal conditions in 2024.

Thailand views this as positive development and good signals reflecting Cambodia’s sincerity in reducing tensions along the Thai-Cambodia border. This results from negotiations at all levels by all parties leading toward peaceful long-term solutions with mutual respect and sincerity, particularly through existing bilateral mechanisms, creating favorable atmosphere for the upcoming Thailand-Cambodia Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting on June 14.

Escalating Anti-Scammer Measures

However, border checkpoint control continues based on security assessments to maintain peace and order. The Center for Coordinating Prevention and Resolution of Threats Affecting Border Security with Neighboring Countries has announced plans to escalate measures preventing and suppressing technology crimes and human trafficking along the Thai-Cambodia border.

These include cutting electricity, suspending internet signals to gambling and scammer operations, and controlling goods and equipment that could be used for technology crimes and other transnational crimes. These measures will be presented to the National Security Council meeting.

Nikorndej confirmed Thailand’s readiness for the JBC meeting with sincere intentions, seeing cooperation and genuine commitment from both sides to improve bilateral relations. The Thai government affirms confidence that existing mechanisms between Thailand and Cambodia – including JBC, GBC, RBC, bilateral negotiations at all levels in both military and civilian sectors, and promoting good relations between peoples of both countries – will provide effective pathways for resolving conflicts.

“Thailand sincerely hopes that the upcoming meeting hosted by Cambodia on June 14th will help reduce tensions in the overall situation that remains fragile, to maintain peace and safety for people on both sides of the border,” he emphasized.

