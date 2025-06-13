Thailand Seeks JBC Talks to De-escalate Over Cambodian Checkpoints

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Foreign Ministry is coordinating with Cambodian officials to clarify misunderstandings after tensions escalated over border checkpoint closures, with officials hoping the upcoming Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting will help de-escalate the dispute that has disrupted cross-border traffic and trade.

The dispute intensified when Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet posted a late Thursday statement addressing what he called threats from “some Thai extremist groups” to cut electricity and internet services to Cambodia. In his social media post, Hun Manet declared that Cambodia would ensure its own electricity and internet supply without relying on Thai purchases.

The Cambodian Ministry of Information subsequently announced the suspension of all Thai dramas and films on Cambodian television.

Hun Sen Announces 6 Retaliatory Measures

Senate President Hun Sen escalated tensions further by announcing six retaliatory measures if Thailand fails to reopen border checkpoints:

Trade Suspension: Halt imports of Thai goods and replace them with domestic or non-Thai products

Agricultural Support: Purchase agricultural products that Cambodians previously exported to Thailand, seeking alternative domestic and international markets

Medical Redirection: Redirect patients who sought treatment in Thailand to domestic hospitals or medical facilities in other countries

Labor Management: Prepare to receive returning Cambodian workers from Thailand, citing severe discrimination in certain Thai areas

Military Alert: Keep all armed forces on 24-hour alert status

Border Evacuation Plans: Prepare border provinces to evacuate residents and ensure supplies of food, medicine, and essential materials

Hun Sen warned that Cambodia would implement all measures if Thailand doesn’t normalize border operations, while urging Cambodians not to engage in extremist acts against Thai interests.

Thai Government Denies Electricity Cut Threats

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra responded Friday, stating that Cambodia has misunderstood the situation and incorrectly believes the Thai government plans to cut electricity and internet services to border areas.

She emphasized this is not the case and has instructed the Foreign Ministry to clarify the matter with Cambodian counterparts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai added that coordination efforts are underway to ensure mutual understanding. He expressed hope for improved bilateral relations during the Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting scheduled for June 14, aiming to separate the two sides and restore normalcy along the Thai-Cambodia border through the Regional Border Committee (RBC) mechanism.

Border Checkpoint Chaos Disrupts Trade

The confusion manifested physically at the Ban Laem permanent checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province. At 11:10 a.m., Cambodian authorities closed the checkpoint without notice while the Thai side remained open for normal crossings, causing over 100 cargo vehicles to queue in lengthy traffic jams.

Cambodia initially opened only pedestrian walkways to expedite citizens’ return to their respective countries. Following local-level discussions between Thai and Cambodian officials, both sides reopened the checkpoint at 5:00 p.m. to clear the backlog.

Approximately 120 Thai vehicles were stranded on the Thai side, while 70 large container trucks were backed up on the Cambodian side. Thai authorities prioritized clearing smaller Thai vehicles first before allowing large Cambodian container trucks to cross.

Industry Concerns Over Economic Impact

Dr. Ratthawit Tangkiertpachon, president of the Thailand-Cambodia Border Trade and Tourism Association in Chanthaburi, revealed that the vehicle clearance resulted from local-level negotiations between Cambodia’s Battambang province, military units, and the border trade association based on their positive relationship.

“Regarding the current situation, I admit there are concerns it could escalate to affect foreign workers, such as those in fruit packing facilities, who work in Thailand,” he said. “However, if other checkpoints remain open normally, I don’t think there will be much impact.”

The tensions, which started from the fatal clash between both sides on May 28, 2025, highlight ongoing challenges in Thai-Cambodian relations, with both governments seeking to manage the situation through diplomatic channels.

