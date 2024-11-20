Trumpet Virtuoso Sergei Nakariakov Joins Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, in collaboration with B. Grimm Group Ltd., will present a concert titled “Sergei Nakariakov plays Arutunian’s Trumpet Concerto” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at the Thailand Cultural Centre. This concert will begin with Dr. Vanich Potavanich’s Symphonic poem “Rattanakosin (R.E. 146-237),” which aims to describe significant events of King Rama IX that occurred during R.E. 146-137 of the Rattanakosin period. A number of melodic motives are drawn from impactful national compositions, including King Rama IX’s Candlelight Blue, the Thai national anthem, Thai Royal Barge song, and Vijit Jitrangsan’s Rattanakosin (R.E. 1-145). Dr Vanich Potavanich is the resident conductor of the RBSO and was awarded by the Ministry of Culture the 2024 Silpathorn Artist Awards.

Followed by Sergei Nakariakov performing Alexander Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto. Arutiunian’s sixth major composition, an energetic powerhouse of Eastern European lyricism and harmonic textures, is usually played without pause. Sergei Nakariakov, Russian-born Israeli trumpet player, has established himself as one of the most sought-after trumpet players on the international stage. Born in Gorky Sergei began to play the piano when he was six years old, but moved on to the trumpet, since then, he has developed long-standing relationships with many of the world’s most respected leading orchestras, conductors and musicians. Nakariakov has performed with many of the world’s most respected conductors, including Valery Gergiev, Vladimir Spivakov, Saulius Sondeckis, Christoph Eschenbach, Yuri Temirkanov, Jiří Bělohlávek, Jaap van Zweden, Yuri Bashmet, Sir Neville Marriner, Mikhail Pletnev, Dmitri Sitkovetsky, Kent Nagano, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Hugh Wolff, Ton Koopman as well as great orchestras. Furthermore, he regularly collaborates with many of the world’s leading musicians, like Vadim Repin, Martha Argerich, Mischa Maisky, Emmanuel Pahud, Julian Rachlin, and Dmitri Sitkovetsky, for chamber music projects. With the pianist Maria Meerovitch and his sister, Vera Okhotnikova, he combines a long musical-friendly collaboration. Sergei Nakariakov plays on AR Resonance trumpet and mouthpieces and flugelhorn by Antoine Courtois, Paris.

The concert’s second half will feature Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra. Many of Bartók’s works are severely uncompromising; however, in his last works, he had mellowed to an extraordinary degree, resulting in the composer’s most popular orchestral work. Like Shostakovich, Bartók was an artist for whom suffering was reality. Both composers had to find ways to escape the oppression of misfortune. Both wrote music of noisy high spirits; in each case, we had to read the irony of the music even while we caught the infectious vitality of that brilliant orchestral display. No music has so many layers of meaning as this, which is why we can return to it again and again with pleasure and satisfaction.

Tickets are available at Thaiticketmajor:

https://www.thaiticketmajor.com/concert/rbso-2024-sergei-nakariakov-plays-arutunians-trumpet-concerto.html