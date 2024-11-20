BEDO Hosts 21st Asian Microbial Resources Conference (ACM)

Biodiversity-Based Economy Development Office (Public Organization), or BEDO, will host the 21st Asian Consortium for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Microbial Resources (ACM). The meeting aims to foster the exchange managing and utilizing microbial resources sustainably. The event will take place from November 19 to 21, 2024, at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam in Bangkok, Thailand.
The opening session of the ACM meetig will gather representatives from 9 member countries across Asia, including China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. Mrs. Suwanna Tiansuwan, Director General of BEDO, will deliver the opening remarks and a keynote speech on “Conservation and Utilization of Biodiversity.”
Additionally, Professor Dr. Savitree Limthong, from the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, Kasetsart University, will present a keynote lecture titled “How Exploration of Yeast Biodiversity Aids Yeast Taxonomy and Yeast Biotechnology?”. The day will feature presentations on microbial research topics and poster displays by member organizations.
The meeting has 140 attendees, comprising 73 international participants and 67 Thai participants.
Research Presentations Include:
- Community Biobank (BRC Management)
- Korean Agricultural Culture Collection (KACC), Infrastructure of Agricultural and Food Microbial Industries
- Current Status and Development Trend of Strain Preservation in China
- Development of Long-term Preservation Methods for Microorganisms: Focusing on Fungi and Algae
- Experience Sharing on Implementation of Laboratory Accreditation in Malaysia
- Azole-resistant Candida tropicalis Clade 4 Genotype Wildly Spreads in Asia
- Marine Microorganisms as Biofactories: Tapping Their Potential for Enhanced Feed Development
- Diversity of Lactic Acid Bacteria in Traditional Fermented Sausages and Their Potential Use for Starter Culture
- Visualization and Utilization of the Microorganisms Involved in Traditional Japanese Fermented Foods (sake-manju) for Quality Improvement and Quality Control
Poster Displays Include:
- Exploring Yeast Diversity to Advance Sustainable Biosurfactant Production
- National Infectious Diseases Bank
- Collection of Cyanobacteria Associated with Algae and Bryophyte from Freshwater Habitats in Indonesia
- Whole Genome Sequence (WGS) Analysis of Gandjariella thermophila strains and their bioactivities
- The study on microbial resource mining and utilization in the Guangdong Microbial Culture Collection Center
- Microbial Genetic Resource in the Sludge: Metagenomic Profiling of Antimicrobial Resistance Genes in Select Wastewater Treatment Plants in the Philippines
- Whole Genome Sequencing of Biofilm Producing Bacteria
- Biodiversity of Actinobacteria from Gorontalo, North Sulawesi
- Violacein extracted from Chromobacterium sp. inhibit Cutibacterium acnes and Bacillus subtilis growth in In Vivo assay