BEDO Hosts 21st Asian Microbial Resources Conference (ACM)

Biodiversity-Based Economy Development Office (Public Organization), or BEDO, will host the 21st Asian Consortium for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Microbial Resources (ACM). The meeting aims to foster the exchange managing and utilizing microbial resources sustainably. The event will take place from November 19 to 21, 2024, at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam in Bangkok, Thailand.

The opening session of the ACM meetig will gather representatives from 9 member countries across Asia, including China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. Mrs. Suwanna Tiansuwan, Director General of BEDO, will deliver the opening remarks and a keynote speech on “Conservation and Utilization of Biodiversity.”

Additionally, Professor Dr. Savitree Limthong, from the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, Kasetsart University, will present a keynote lecture titled “How Exploration of Yeast Biodiversity Aids Yeast Taxonomy and Yeast Biotechnology?”. The day will feature presentations on microbial research topics and poster displays by member organizations.

Advertisement

The meeting has 140 attendees, comprising 73 international participants and 67 Thai participants.

Advertisement

Research Presentations Include:

Community Biobank (BRC Management)

Korean Agricultural Culture Collection (KACC), Infrastructure of Agricultural and Food Microbial Industries

Current Status and Development Trend of Strain Preservation in China

Development of Long-term Preservation Methods for Microorganisms: Focusing on Fungi and Algae

Experience Sharing on Implementation of Laboratory Accreditation in Malaysia

Azole-resistant Candida tropicalis Clade 4 Genotype Wildly Spreads in Asia

Marine Microorganisms as Biofactories: Tapping Their Potential for Enhanced Feed Development

Diversity of Lactic Acid Bacteria in Traditional Fermented Sausages and Their Potential Use for Starter Culture

Visualization and Utilization of the Microorganisms Involved in Traditional Japanese Fermented Foods (sake-manju) for Quality Improvement and Quality Control

Poster Displays Include: