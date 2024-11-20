Thai Court Hands Down Death Sentence in High-Profile Cyanide Murder Case

BANGKOK — In a landmark ruling at Bangkok’s Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road on Wednesday, Sararat Rangsiwutthaporn, 36, known as “Am Cyanide,” was sentenced to death for the premeditated murder of Siriporn Khanwong, 32.

The court found “Am Cyanide” guilty of poisoning Khanwong with Potassium Cyanide on April 14, 2023, by contaminating her consumables. Following the murder, she stole the victim’s belongings valued at 154,630 baht.

Two other defendants were convicted as accomplices: Police Lieutenant Colonel Withoon Rangsiwutthaporn, 40, the defendant’s ex-husband and former deputy superintendent of Suan Phueng Police Station, received one year and four months in prison for evidence tampering. Lawyer Thannicha Aeksuvanwat, 36, was sentenced to two years in prison without suspension.

Despite all three defendants pleading not guilty, the court proceeded with the convictions based on the evidence presented. While Am Cyanide remains in custody at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, both co-defendants were granted bail at 100,000 baht each.

Defendants showed No Signs of Remorse

The three-hour verdict reading in the Am Cyanide case on November 20, 2024, which ran from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., saw contrasting reactions from those present in the courtroom. Am Cyanide, who was brought from the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, showed no emotion during the proceedings. She and her co-defendants, including Pach, the third defendant, were observed chatting and even laughing throughout the session.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family, including Mrs. Thongpin, broke down in tears of relief after hearing the court’s decision. “Justice has been served. Rest in peace now. You have nothing to worry about,” Mrs. Thongpin said in an emotional message to her deceased daughter during a post-verdict interview.

Mrs. Thongpin expressed her ongoing anger toward her daughter’s killer, noting that when she caught a glimpse of Am Cyanide, the defendant showed no signs of remorse.

First Verdict Delivered in Serial Murder Cases

The mysterious death of Siriporn Khanwong sparked an investigation that would uncover one of Thailand’s most shocking serial murder cases. When Khanwong’s family refused to accept her death as natural causes, investigators uncovered a disturbing pattern linking Sararat Rangsiwutthaporn, who was pregnant at the time, to numerous suspicious deaths.

In what became a massive investigation led by then-Police General Surachate Hakparn, authorities conducted an extensive three-month probe that included interviews with over 900 witnesses and examination of 26,500 documents. The investigation revealed a chilling pattern of murders spanning eight years.

According to police findings, Am Cyanide was responsible for 15 poisoning cases across eight provinces between 2015 and 2023. Of these victims, 14 died, with only one survivor.

Criminologists noted that the case aligned with typical patterns of female serial killers, whose motives often center around financial gain from people in their circle, contrasting with male serial killers who typically act on sexual motives and target random victims.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Decha Kittiwithayanan, noted that this verdict marks the first judgment among Am Cyanide’s multiple cases. He explained that the ruling, which incorporated evidence from related cases, could establish an important precedent for future proceedings.

The case has sent shockwaves through Thai society, marking one of the country’s most notorious poisoning cases in recent years and highlighting the sophisticated nature of the crimes and the lengthy period over which they were committed.

