Police Close Thailand’s Historic Case of Serial Killer ‘Am Cyanide’

The horrifying cases of serial killings by Am Cyanide have been concluded after a three-month investigation.

Deputy Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, together with the officers involved and Weerachai Phutdhawong, associate professor of chemistry at Kasetsart College, announced on June 30 the completion of the police investigation into the case of Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, also known as ‘Am Cyanide’. From 2015 to 2023, there are a total of 15 poisoning cases in 8 provinces. There are a total of 14 deaths and 1 survivor.

Pol. Gen. Surachate said that the police interviewed more than 900 witnesses and examined 26,500 documents during the 3-month document collection. He stressed that in this case, the police gathered investigative teams from different departments, including the Central Investigation Bureau, Crime Suppression Division, Provincial Police Region 7, and the Office of Police Forensic Science.

Cyanide from Spain

“This is a historical case in Thailand where the suspect had planned continuous serial murders for 8 years by poisoning the victims and making it look like a heart attack. This was done to prevent the family’s relatives from becoming suspicious. The main goal is to get the victim’s assets and clear off the debts she borrowed,” said Pol. Gen. Surachate.

All of the dead had a common relationship with Am Cyanide as a moneylender, used car broker, and member of the money scheme. The Institute of Forensic Medicine found that the result of blood and gastric fluid tests showed cyanide in the dead man’s kidney: the victim had died in Ratchaburi province. The investigation team then expanded its investigation to include another 15 cases.

The cyanide used in these cases is PanReac from Spain. It is imported into Thailand by 1 of the 15 Thai companies. This cyanide has a concentration of 75 percent.

More than 75 Charges

Am Cyanide’s motives are consistent with criminological research showing that the motive of a female serial killer is most likely to be the search for wealth or benefits from people close to the serial killer, while for a male serial killer it is usually related to sexual motives and the hunt for victims.

Police charged Am Cyanide with attempted murder, premeditated murder, robbery resulting in death, adulteration of food, medicine or other consumer goods to be consumed or used by others and causing the death of others, and forgery and use of forged documents. In total, more than 75 charges are filed.

Pol. Gen. Surachate said he wants the public to trust that officers can prosecute the perpetrator and that the police will prevent such incidents from happening again like that of Somkid Pumpuang, also known as Kid the Ripper, where the serial killer was released from jail on bail but ended up killing more people.

The death penalty

He also stressed that Sararat has a normal mind. Regarding the legal right of a pregnant woman not to be punished with the death penalty, the police stressed that Sararat had already lost her baby and therefore no longer fell under this legal provision.

The police stressed that Sararat will face the highest penalty, the death penalty. For the total of 15 cases, the police will start to hand over the case to the Attorney General’s Office by categorizing it into the case of money fraud, the case of poisoning and others.

In addition, the police have charged two people close to Sararat in connection with the concealment of crimes: Pol. Lt. Col. Witoon Rangsiwutthaphon, Sararat’s former husband, and Sararat’s former lawyer Thannicha Aeksuwannawat.

_____

Chronology and Victims of Am Cyanide

1) Ms. Monthathip Khao-In died on July 7, 2015, in a condominium in the Thonglor area of Bangkok.

2) Ms. Nittaya Kaewbuppha died on August 23, 2010, in a room in Nakhon Pathom Province.

3) Ms. Sawitree Budsrirak died on November 25, 2020, in Mukdahan province.

4) Ms. Darinee Theptawee died on December 13, 2020, in a villa in Sampran District, Nakhon Pathom Province.

5) Mr. Surat Torp died on January 6, 2021, at his home in Kanchanaburi province.

6) Police Capt. Ying Kanda Torai, who died on August 9, 2022, died in her own car in the area of Nakhon Pathom Province.

7) Ms. Rosjarin Ninnoi died on August 10, 2022, at a vegetable stall in Mahachai Market, Samut Sakhon Province.

8) Mrs. Chanrat Wongkraisin died on August 15, 2022, in her home in Phetchaburi Province.

9) Mrs. Maneerat Potjanart died on September 10, 2022, at Nakhon Pathom market.

10) Ms. Kanika Tuladecharat died on September 12, 2022, at a coffee shop in a gas station in Ratchaburi province.

11) Ms. Kantima Paesaad became unwell on September 23, 2022, in front of the grilled pork business after receiving a capsule pretending to be cough medication from Am Cyanide. She survived because physicians were able to save her life in time.

12) Ms. Phusadee Samboonmee died on November 20, 2022, in Nakhon Pathom Province.

13) Mr. Suthisak Poonkwan, ex-husband of Am Cyanide, died on March 12, 2023, in Udon Thani Province.

14) Pol. Col. Ying Nipa Saengchan died on April 1, 2023, in front of Phra Pathom Chedi, Nakhon Pathom Province.

15) Miss Siriporn Khanwong, or Koi, died on April 14, 2023, at Ban Pong Community Hall, Ratchaburi Province.

_____

