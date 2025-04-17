Savor the Extraordinary Culinary with Marriott Bonvoy

Debuting today, this exclusive dining series invites travelers to explore the rich connection between food, culture, and travel through Marriott Bonvoy’s award-winning restaurants and celebrated chefs.

BETHESDA, MD – April 2025 – From uncovering the rich history of a destination through its native ingredients to sharing a meal in your bucket-list restaurant, epicurean moments create memories that stay with us long after the final taste. In celebration of the powerful connection between dining and travel, Marriott Bonvoy is proud to introduce a new and exclusive dining series, offering travelers extraordinary journeys to some of Marriott Bonvoy’s finest culinary destinations.

Launching today via the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, the Award-Winning Dining Series will showcase a collection of experiences at Michelin-starred and critically acclaimed restaurants within Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio. Curated itineraries will immerse guests in local culture, history, and art through food, featuring exclusive menus crafted by world-renowned chefs.

“At this year’s Cayman Cookout—one of Marriott Bonvoy’s most beloved and exclusive culinary celebrations—our guests named ‘Best in Class Dining’ as the top trend for 2025, describing a desire for crafting memorable experiences through cultural immersion fused with high quality food and world class culinary preparation,” said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Marriott International. “With more than 40 Michelin-starred restaurants and an incredible lineup of award-winning dining destinations, we aim to provide members who are passionate about culinary and travel, access to experiences they can’t find anywhere else. This new series is more than just a meal—it’s about storytelling, discovery, and the unforgettable connections that happen around the table.”

Select experiences at Luxury Group, Marriott International destinations include:

Aqua at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg – Explore Wolfsburg’s rich connection to automotive history, brought to life through an unforgettable culinary journey at three Michelin-starred Aqua. The weekend will include exclusive access to an invite-only private vault that houses some of the rarest cars in the world. Following the tour, guests will be treated to a five-course tasting menu handcrafted by Chef Sven Elverfeld celebrating the masterful craftsmanship in an elegant atmosphere. Before departure, members can explore the Autostadt, meaning automobile city in German, where they can explore current exhibitions, interactive driving opportunities and more. The Moment includes a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg.

Atlas at The St. Regis Atlanta – Celebrate the intersection of art, food and wine during a private dining affair at Michelin-starred Atlas at The St. Regis Atlanta. Guests will tour the impressive collection of 20 th-century artwork including timeless masterpieces from Picasso, Soutine, van Gogh and Chagall before witnessing the signature St. Regis ritual of Champagne Sabrage. The evening will conclude with a nine-course bold and whimsical meal created exclusively for the event by chef Freddy Money.

Later this year, the Award-Winning Dining series will feature events with Lilac, the Michelin-starred Mediterranean restaurant at The Tampa EDITION; L’Envol, the two Michelin-starred French haute cuisine establishment at The St. Regis Hong Kong; Blue by Eric Ripert, the Caribbean’s first and only Forbes Five-Star restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; and more.

Additional Moments in the series from Marriott Bonvoy’s distinctive culinary portfolio across the globe include:

Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate, Autograph Collection – Uncover the heritage and spirit of Ireland while delighting in modern Irish cuisine at Michelin-starred Lady Helen. After a day exploring the storied 500 acres of Mount Juliet, guests will be immersed in the best the estate has to offer through a one-of-a-kind menu crafted by Chef John Kelly. The historical journey through the Emerald Isle will continue the following day with a tour of Curraghmore Estate and tasting of the limited-edition Curraghmore Whiskey, hosted by Founder & CEO, Richard de la Poer Beresford, The Earl of Tyrone. After the tasting, guests will tour the Ballylinch Stud Farm, one of Europe’s leading thoroughbred racehorse breeding operations. Guests will enjoy a two-night stay in the Manor House at Mount Juliet Estate, Autograph Collection.

Idylio by Apreda at The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel, Autograph Collection of Pacini Group– Venture to the heart of the Eternal City for an extraordinary weekend steeped in the timeless elegance of Rome. The itinerary includes a private tour of local historic wonders led by renowned classicist Mary Beard, followed by a four-course dinner at Michelin-starred Idylio by Apreda, crafted by Chef Francesco Apreda. Guests will enjoy a two-night stay at The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel, Autograph Collection.

The Award-Winning Dining Series from Marriott Bonvoy Moments will feature new culinary adventures on the platform through the end of 2025, almost one Moment every month, and continue into 2026. The events will be auctioned on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform where members use their points earned from travel and everyday activities for exceptional, one-of-a-kind experiences.

To learn more about the series and upcoming Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com. Discover Marriott Bonvoy’s entire dining collection at marriott.com/en-us/dining.mi