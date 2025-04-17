Thai PM Named Among Young Global Leaders Under 40

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been selected as one of the “Young Global Leaders 2025,” a recognition of global changemakers under 40 years of age.

The World Economic Forum has unveiled its 2025 cohort of Young Global Leaders (YGL) – 116 exceptional individuals under 40 who are redefining leadership in a changing world. Thailand’s Prime Minister is among those honored.

“This reflects Thailand’s leadership vision on the world stage and reinforces confidence in her ability to create positive change for Thailand,” Jirayu Huangsap, an advisor to the Prime Minister, stated.

He added that the PM has been recognized for her leadership qualities and vision, which are believed to bring positive change in governing the country. This comes despite her being the youngest female Prime Minister in both Thailand and Asia, having assumed office just a few months ago.

“Her leadership in addressing social issues, including scammer networks, drug problems, and various disasters, while also implementing key policies into action,” Jirayu explained.

He highlighted several of Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s achievements, such as the 30-baht universal healthcare program, her participation in global leadership forums to attract international business investment to Thailand, and most recently, her role as chairperson of Thailand’s Soft Power Committee, which has promoted Thai Songkran festival as a global celebration.

Other leaders included in this selection are Nomzamo Mbatha, Actress and Founder of the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of OYO Rooms; Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro; and Akira Sakano, Founder and Representative Director at Zero Waste Japan.

According to the World Economic Forum‘s website, in this era of disruption—including climate change, geopolitical instability, and technological upheaval—the world needs a new kind of leadership that values collaboration over competition, long-term vision over short-term wins, and the courage to question as much as the capacity to act.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders was established to meet that need by cultivating a diverse community of individuals who are redefining leadership in the 21st century. Each year, more than 100 outstanding leaders are selected for their bold ideas, breakthrough work, and commitment to meaningful change.

The Class of 2025 represents over 50 countries and spans multiple sectors including finance, technology, climate science, public service, and creative industries. These leaders will embark on a three-year curated leadership journey featuring academic modules with world-class institutions, immersive learning experiences, and global convenings aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission.

“To tackle the world’s pressing issues, a new leadership is required. The Class of 2025 exemplifies the future of leadership, innovation and collaboration that is at the heart of the Young Global Leaders community,” said Ida Jeng Christensen, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

__________