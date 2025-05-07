Food School Bangkok Launches Future Chef Contest with ฿1.5M in Scholarships

The Food School Bangkok today announced the launch of “Future Chef of the World 2025,” a prestigious national initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing Thai culinary talent for global recognition. Under the theme “Rethink Culinary Sustainability,” this groundbreaking program is a collaborative effort with industry giants Mitr Phol Group and GO WHOLESALE, who have jointly committed over 1.5 million baht in culinary education scholarships. Applications are open nationwide from April 1 to May 25, 2025.

Driven by a vision to cultivate high-caliber culinary professionals and promote sustainability within the industry, “Future Chef of the World 2025” invites individuals with a profound passion for the culinary arts, encompassing Thai, Japanese, and Italian-style dessert cuisines. The program encourages participants to fuse culinary expertise with innovation, business acumen, and creativity to elevate Thai chefs to international standards.

As an international hub for culinary education and an incubator for the next generation of food entrepreneurs, The Food School Bangkok proudly collaborates with three world-renowned culinary institutions: Dusit Thani College (Thailand), TSUJI Culinary Institute (Japan), and ALMA – The School of Italian Culinary Arts (Italy). This program signifies a direct investment in human capital, providing significant opportunities for young individuals, entrepreneurs, and culinary enthusiasts to flourish through the principles of creativity and sustainability, two fundamental pillars shaping the future of the global food landscape.

Mr. Siradej Donavanik, a member of the Board of Directors at The Food School Bangkok, emphasized, “Future Chef of the World 2025 is more than just a competition; it is a gateway to opportunities for those who are deeply passionate about the culinary arts. Participants will gain access to world-class training programs and mentorship from esteemed celebrity chefs and professional instructors at The Food School. This experience is meticulously designed to cultivate confidence, encourage bold thinking, and foster long-term growth on the international stage. We are fully committed to building a comprehensive learning ecosystem that empowers young talent to integrate culinary expertise with business acumen and sustainable values, which will become a key pillar in propelling the future growth of Thailand’s food industry.”

Mr. Parin Amatyakul, Senior Executive Vice President – Marketing Group, Mitr Phol Group, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting a project that elevates the potential of Thai talent in the culinary sector. He stated, “This initiative aligns perfectly with Mitr Phol’s mission to elevate Thailand’s food industry on a global scale. As sugar is a fundamental and indispensable ingredient in countless dishes and beverages, we recognize the importance of promoting accurate knowledge and a proper understanding of its diverse types and applications. By offering scholarships to students at The Food School Bangkok, Mitr Phol aims to contribute to their educational journey, enrich their practical experiences, and create valuable opportunities for aspiring chefs. We believe this initiative will cultivate skilled professionals who will play a crucial role in strengthening and sustaining Thailand’s culinary landscape.”

Mr. Ricardo Boarotto, CEO Thailand, Central Food Wholesales LTD., added, “GO WHOLESALE is a food wholesale center for food professional. We are dedicated to being a reliable and supportive partner for food entrepreneurs. We recognize that success for today’s chefs extends beyond culinary skills to encompass business savvy, creativity, and strong management capabilities. Through our partnership with The Food School, GO WHOLESALE aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience by offering participants access to practical tools and authentic business scenarios. This will help enhance their existing potential, enabling them to stand out even more and grow sustainably in their careers with confidence.

This initiative presents a unique opportunity for anyone with a passion for cooking. Regardless of age or educational background, individuals eager to share their inspiration and experiences through culinary expression are encouraged to apply. Applicants are invited to submit a 3–5 minute video presentation based on the theme “Rethink Culinary Sustainability,” showcasing a creative dish using local ingredients that reflects innovation and sustainable practices. Each application must also include a personal introduction, photographs of the dish, and relevant academic records. Selected participants will receive access to world-class culinary training along with generous scholarship support.

Applications are open from April 1 to May 25, 2025. Interested individuals can find more information and application details on The Food School Bangkok’s official website: Stay updated via The Food School Bangkok’s official social media channel.

About The Food School Bangkok:

The Food School Bangkok is an international center for culinary education and an incubator for next-generation food entrepreneurs. Supported by three of the world’s leading culinary institutions – Dusit Thani College (Thailand), TSUJI Culinary Institute (Japan), and ALMA – The School of Italian Culinary Arts (Italy) – The Food School Bangkok is committed to developing high-quality culinary professionals and advancing sustainability in the food industry.

About Mitr Phol Group:

Mitr Phol is one of the world’s top 5 sugar producers, committed to developing knowledge, combining expertise and innovation to add value to Thailand’s sugarcane and sugar industry. The company prioritizes “the best quality and service alongside social and environmental responsibility,” overseeing everything from well-managed sugarcane cultivation in the fields to safe, world-class standard sugar production processes to deliver quality products to customers. This has established Mitr Phol’s long-standing reputation and earned the trust of customers both domestically and internationally.

About GO WHOLESALE:

GO WHOLESALE, operated by Central Food Wholesales LTD., is a dedicated wholesale center providing fresh and high-quality food ingredients to business operators. Committed to being a reliable and supportive partner for food entrepreneurs, GO WHOLESALE aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience.