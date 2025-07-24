Bangkok Teams Up with Health Ministry to Boost HIV and STI Prevention

(July 4, 2025) – Bangkok is strengthening its efforts to combat HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through a new collaborative initiative.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), and various partner networks have joined forces to systematically promote prevention and enhance public health.

Dr. Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, today welcomed participants to the launch event held at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL).

Advertisement

The campaign, themed “Equality with Safety: HPV x Condom – Smooth or Rough, Confident and Disease-Free,” saw the Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin preside over the opening ceremony, joined by executives from several organisations.

Dr Sunthorn highlighted the collaboration between the MOPH’s Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the BMA.

The partnership aims to enhance STI prevention and bolster immunity against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

“The Ministry of Public Health has been implementing a policy to provide HPV vaccinations to Thai women aged 11–20, both within and outside the education system,” Dr Sunthorn explained. “We’ve now expanded this to include female university students who haven’t previously been vaccinated.”

HPV is a leading cause of cervical cancer, one of the most prevalent cancers among Thai women.

“On behalf of the BMA, I’m delighted to support STI prevention and boost immunity to reduce illness and mortality from cervical cancer,” he added.

The AIDS and STIs Division of the MOPH’s Department of Disease Control, in conjunction with the BMA and its network partners, has designed the “Equality with Safety” campaign to bolster systematic HIV and STI prevention measures.

A key objective is to provide the public with convenient, rapid, and comprehensive access to HIV and STI screening, diagnosis, and care services for all target groups.

The initiative also advocates for individuals to choose prevention methods best suited to their needs.

This includes emphasising the correct and consistent use of condoms during all sexual encounters and exploring supplementary measures such as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) for HIV, along with continued HPV vaccination. These steps are crucial for promoting self-care, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring safety.

Furthermore, the collaboration seeks to strengthen networks both within and outside the Ministry of Public Health to improve STI prevention efforts among young people and to raise broader social awareness about condom use.

The launch event featured numerous exhibition booths from various partner organisations, providing educational resources and promoting STI prevention. Highlights included:

Automatic vending machines from Sun Vending Co.

An HPV vaccination point by the General Communicable Diseases Division.

The Pride Clinic by the BMA Health Department.

Information on the Pao Tang App from the National Health Security Office.

The Stand by You service by Siriraj Hospital.

CU Buddy Clinic by Chulalongkorn Hospital.

The Teen Club by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Reproductive Health.

Proactive PrEP services by Mplus Foundation.

Educational material on HIV/STIs/Protection from the AIDS and STIs Division.

Insights and knowledge shared by lecturers and students from KMITL.

Advertisement

The event drew a diverse audience of approximately 1,000 participants, including Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary for Public Health, other MOPH executives, KMITL executives, students, youth, public health volunteers from Samut Prakan Province and Bangkok, as well as representatives from government, private, and civil society organisations.

#Bangkok #BMA #BangkokHealth #STIAwareness #HIVPrevention

#HPVVaccine #PublicHealth #ThailandCare #Healthcare