Hylife Global Foods Partners with Maejo University for Youth Empowerment

Hylife Global Foods Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Hylife Group, continues its mission to sustainably develop human capital by partnering with the Faculty of Business Administration, Maejo University. The two parties have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster academic collaboration, aiming to enhance students’ hands-on experience and skills in preparation for the professional world and future entrepreneurship.

The signing ceremony, held on the 23rd of July 2025, was honoured by executives from Hylife Group, led by Dr. Bundit Jamras, Chief Executive Officer of Hylife Global Foods Co., Ltd., and Ms. Nintnara Manothip, Group Vice President of Marketing of Hylife Group. Representing Maejo University was Associate Professor Dr. Weerapon Thongma, President of Maejo University. The event was also witnessed by senior executives from both organisations.

This MOU outlines collaborative efforts in various areas, including teaching and learning, research and development, academic services, entrepreneurship, cooperative education, internships, and student projects. Hylife Global Foods will support activities such as special lectures by industry experts, professional training, and site visits to actual workplaces.

Dr. Bundit Jamras, CEO of Hylife Global Foods Co., Ltd., stated “We are truly delighted to collaborate with Maejo University. We believe that strong partnerships between the private and academic sectors are key to sustainable human capital development. In particular, practical learning opportunities will empower students to grow into capable professionals, confident and equipped with a true understanding of the business world.”

Associate Professor Dr. Weerapon Thongma, President of Maejo University, added “This collaboration marks a significant step in developing our students into graduates with both academic excellence and professional skills. In today’s rapidly changing world, real-world business experiences are essential in preparing students for the workforce in the most effective way.”

Hylife Group remains committed to building strong alliances with the academic sector to jointly shape the future of younger generations. Through modern and dynamic learning approaches that reflect current technological, economic, and social changes, the company believes that nurturing talent within university walls will lay a strong foundation for developing quality professionals—future drivers of the economy who will create lasting value for society.