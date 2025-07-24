SIRIVANNAVARI, ICONCRAFT Present Thai Textile Treasures Craftsmanship 2025

Honoring the weaving artistry of Thailand’s four regions and the refined wisdom of intricate embroidery, this collection embodies the “Royal Weave” concept—elevating Thai textiles onto the global stage.

SIRIVANNAVARI joins hands with ICONCRAFT, Thailand’s premier destination for inspiring, artisanal craftsmanship—to once again create a contemporary masterpiece through Thai textiles. The exclusive annual collection, “S’CRAFT: Craftsmanship 2025,” presents the distinctive identity of woven fabrics from Thailand’s four regions, intricately combined with the refined artistry of embroidery under the theme “Royal Weave.” This year’s highlight includes a debut showcase of 88 one-of-a-kind Thai silk handbags, unveiled for the first time at “S’CRAFT THAI TEXTILE TREASURES: FOUR REGIONS, TIMELESS LEGACY CRAFTSMANSHIP 2025.” The collection will be revealed through a fashion show featuring Thailand’s top models on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Suralai Hall, 7th Floor, ICONSIAM. The collection will then be officially available at ICONCRAFT on the 4th and 5th floors of ICONSIAM.

It has become an annual tradition for SIRIVANNAVARI and ICONCRAFT to co-create the “S’CRAFT” collection of Thai silk handbags, as part of ICONCRAFT’s Thai Textile Heroes campaign. This initiative is dedicated to elevating Thai textiles, handicrafts, and local wisdom to the global stage. It reflects the royal aspirations of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Creative Director of the SIRIVANNAVARI brand, who is deeply committed to continuing the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother in preserving and promoting Thai textiles rooted in traditional craftsmanship and local heritage. Recently, UNESCO, headquartered in Paris, awarded Her Royal Highness a prestigious medal recognizing her dedication to preserving cultural heritage, promoting fine arts, and advancing Thailand’s cultural and creative industries. This honor highlights her outstanding contribution to cultural heritage and sustainable development, making her first Thai national to receive such a distinguished recognition.

Advertisement

“S’CRAFT: Craftsmanship 2025” returns with something truly special. This year, it highlights Thai fabric bags crafted with a contemporary design approach, where every item is made with precision to stand out as a unique work of art, one of its kind in the world. Under the theme “Royal Weave,” the collection seamlessly blends the beauty of textiles from Thailand’s four regions—North, Northeast, Central, and South —with the exquisite embroidery expertise of SIRIVANNAVARI Atelier & Academy. The collection meticulously draws from weaving patterns and techniques unique to each region, reinventing them into modern, yet authentic pieces that preserve their cultural roots. Embellished with embroidery featuring symbols or local materials from each area, these intricate designs perfectly balance modern creativity with deep respect for Thai heritage.

Starting with the North region, the collection features natural fiber textiles that capture the enchanting charm of tribal communities from various provinces, including royal projects in the region. These are paired with embroidery made from natural materials like cream-colored millets, intricately combined with crystals and beads to complement the woven patterns of local communities and tribes. For the Central region, the collection features intricately woven fabrics inspired by traditional Thai architecture and craftsmanship. These textiles are further enhanced with contemporary Thai identity through sophisticated embroidery using metallic threads and sequins—materials that have adorned high-end textiles for centuries. The embellishments are beautifully combined with beads, floral crystals, and glass rods, evoking the richness and depth of Thai cultural heritage. In the Northeast region, the focus is on Mudmee silk (known as ikat weaving) boasting beautiful textures and vivid patterns. These are adorned with colored crystals, glass rods, and glass beads that blend seamlessly with the geometric designs and colors of the silk. For the South region, the collection highlights batik art, merging unique local craftsmanship with distinctive dyeing techniques. The embroidery uses natural materials such as pearls, shells, crystals, and glass beads to create lifelike three-dimensional patterns woven into the wonderful batik designs, evoking the imagery of foamy waves on sandy shores and thriving coral reefs.

The textiles from each region have been crafted into a variety of handbag styles that cater to fashion enthusiasts and the modern generation. In total, there are 88 handbags representing all four regions, including the “S’Signature Pouch,” a drawstring bag with a signature short strap; the “Busabong Bag,” a pleated bag distinguished by its intricate smocking; the “Bupa Wristlet,” a Japanese-style wristlet; the “Busaba Clutch,” a sleek long clutch ideal for evening wear; and the “Rachapruek Bag,” a compact rectangular handbag with sturdy handles. Each is decorated with SIRIVANNAVARI’s peacock emblem, unveiling its own unique charm—making them truly one-of-a-kind pieces worth collecting.

“S’CRAFT: Craftsmanship 2025” also features a special highlight—the “Luxe de Siam Exclusive Edit Clutch,” decorated with the elegant peacock emblem on beautifully woven textiles. This masterpiece was created by National Artist Mr. Meechai Taesuriya, renowned for iconic patterns such as Kabua fabric and Sin Muk Jok Dao (a specific woven textile from Ubon Ratchathani Province), and founder of the Ban Khampun Museum in Ubon Ratchathani. Also contributing is Mr.Weeratham Taragoonngernthai, a revered master of Thai silk and founder of the “Chansoma” brand from the gold silk weaving community in Ban Thasawang, Surin Province. Only two exquisite clutches have been crafted, making them rare treasures for lovers of Thai textiles.

To celebrate this meaningful collaboration in elevating the artistry of Thai craftsmanship, SIRIVANNAVARI, in partnership with ICONCRAFT, is hosting “S’CRAFT THAI TEXTILE TREASURES: FOUR REGIONS, TIMELESS LEGACY CRAFTSMANSHIP 2025.” The event will feature a special fashion show unveiling the “S’CRAFT: Craftsmanship 2025” handbag collection for the very first time, with distinguished guest models gracing the runway. The exclusive showcase will take place on August 1, 2025, at Suralai Hall, 7th floor, ICONSIAM, with the collection officially available for purchase at ICONCRAFT on the 4th and 5th floors of ICONSIAM.

Advertisement

Additionally, to honor and showcase the artistic vision and design brilliance of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, visitors are invited to explore a special exhibition presenting the intriguing story behind the 88 one-of-a-kind handbags from this special collection. Each piece is intricately crafted from handwoven textiles representing Thailand’s four regions, inspired by Her Royal Highness’s exceptional creativity in art and design. The collection seamlessly blends traditional Thai wisdom with contemporary aesthetics, resulting in works of refined taste and global significance.

Also on display are exquisite embroidery masterpieces by the House of SIRIVANNAVARI created under the guidance of SIRIVANNAVARI Atelier & Academy. This exhibition reveals the delicate and precious embroidery techniques and stunning patterns that deeply reflect the Princess’s artistic and design prowess. The exhibition will be open to the public from August 1 to 31, 2025, at ICONCRAFT Globe, 4th floor, ICONSIAM.

“S’CRAFT: Craftsmanship 2025” is more than just an annual handbag collection—it is a celebration of local wisdom elevated through world-class design. The collection aims to pass on the enduring value of Thai craftsmanship by showcasing it on a national stage, inviting audiences to experience the beauty of Thai textiles through a fresh, contemporary, and global lens. Thai textile enthusiasts are invited to admire and own a piece from the “S’CRAFT: Craftsmanship 2025” Thai silk handbag collection, available at ICONCRAFT, 4th and 5th floors, ICONSIAM, starting August 1, 2025. Follow for more updates and details on Facebook: ICONCRAFT.