Thai Cabinet Approves Wat Arun’s UNESCO World Heritage Bid

BANGKOK — The Thai Cabinet has approved a proposal to submit “Wat Arun Ratchawararam Prang: Identity of Rattanakosin” for inclusion on UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. The submission will be sent to the World Heritage Centre in Paris, France by the end of April.

The Phra Prang at Wat Arun, also known as the Temple of Dawn, represents the most distinctive Buddhist prang architecture and is considered a unique cultural identity of both Thailand and the Asian region.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol stated that the Wat Arun Prang meets UNESCO World Heritage criteria 1 and 2, being a masterpiece of Rattanakosin-era architecture and art influenced by Ayutthaya-period prangs but developed into a distinctive style unique to the Rattanakosin period.

“The next step is to submit documentation requesting inclusion on the Tentative List on behalf of Thailand to the World Heritage Centre in Paris this April. The nomination will then be presented and potentially approved at the World Heritage Committee’s regular session between June and July this year,” the Culture Minister explained.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Culture has tasked the Fine Arts Department with advising Wat Arun Ratchawararam on preparations following the expected approval. This includes archaeological studies of the prang to examine construction techniques and structural integrity, conservation oversight of historic structures within the temple complex, landscape improvements, and implementation of the temple’s master plan.

Following the March 28 earthquake, the Fine Arts Department dispatched experts in ancient monuments and structural engineering to thoroughly inspect the Wat Arun Prang, despite the temple’s earlier statement that “Wat Arun Ratchawararam, especially the main prang, has not been impacted by the earthquake, although tremors were felt.”

Sudawan emphasized that the team will focus on gathering data through public participation processes for the World Heritage nomination. This information will be incorporated into the official Nomination Dossier.

After being on the Tentative List for one year, Wat Arun must submit documents for Preliminary Assessment to the World Heritage Centre by September 15, 2026. The Centre will then notify Thailand of the preliminary evaluation results on October 1 of the following year, which will inform the complete Nomination Dossier that must be submitted within five years of receiving the preliminary assessment.

The Ministry of Culture is expediting preparations for Wat Arun Ratchawararam’s nomination and subsequent evaluation as a World Heritage Site.