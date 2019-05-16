CHIANG MAI — The story of Wee, a temple security guard who has been accepted into a veterinary program at one of the nation’s top universities, is warming the hearts of underdogs nationwide.

Weeraphong Sae-han, 18, a security guard at Wat Chedi Luang, has been accepted to the Faculty of Veterinary Science at Chulalongkorn University.

“When the results came out, I was so happy that tears started falling without me knowing it,” Wee said by phone. “My dream came true after so much effort studying.”

Security guards, or yaam, are ubiquitous at almost all Thai institutions, public or private. Most yaam are men of lower social standing, so Thai netizens are at attention when an anomaly strikes – in June 2017, a university student went viral for taking up a summer job as a mall cop.

After Wee sat the veterinarian entrance exam at Chula, he signed up for the security guard job to save up for his education, as well as to send money back to his family in Nan province.

Wee has also been accepted to a science program at Chiang Mai University, but will attend the veterinarian program at Chula because of his love for animals. He will resign as a security guard on Saturday to attend university welcoming activities, after having held the post for two months.

Wee’s guard captain, Jaral Kumjan, said that he is a hardworking individual.

“I hope he succeeds in life. I believe he will do well since he is so determined, and not embarrassed to take up our job,” Jaral said.

Wee, a native of Nan and a dog person, graduated from Tha Wang Pha Pitthayakhom High School on a scholarship from Chulalongkorn Hospital.

“I hope to become a vet at a hospital, or even a professor one day,” Wee said.

