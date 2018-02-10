Police Don’t Move on Protest Leaders as Rally Begins

BANGKOK — Police have made no attempt to arrest a number of protest leaders at a Saturday afternoon rally calling for elections.

A day after arrest warrants were issued for leaders of the so-called MBK39, several of the pro-democracy movement leaders were speaking Saturday afternoon to a crowd of about 150 people at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument.

Just after 5pm, protest leader Rangsiman Rome was decrying what he deacribed as a lack of justice for influential figures under junta rule, citing recent scandals such as those involving a deputy junta leader and construction firm magnate.

The roads remained open around the monument.

One of four wanted protest leaders was arrested Saturday morning at his home.