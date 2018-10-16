BANGKOK — Something spooky this way comes, and the capital city won’t be shy about going all in.

There are more things to do than ever in Bangkok this Halloween. Apart from the usual costume club parties and horror movie screenings, this year brings a very knotty Japanese rope-bondage performance, drag queen “Purge” party and even improv comedy.

Starting later this week and running through Oct. 31 at bars, clubs and cinemas, here are some events worth checking out. It will be updated as more events are announced.

Oct. 19: Halloween Improv Comedy Special – Comedy Club Bangkok

Celebrate the spooky season with laughs instead of screams? Head to the Comedy Club Bangkok for a Halloween-themed improv special. Tickets are available online for 400 baht. The event starts at 8:30pm on Oct. 19.

Oct. 26: Short Horror Film Festival – Whiteline

Host of the 60 Second Film Fest, Whiteline is launching a more nightmarish cinema event. Filmmakers are invited to submit their horror shorts through Oct. 21. Selected films will be shown on a big screen.

The films will start at 9pm and be followed by a party continuing until late. Admission is free.

Oct. 27: Halloween Rock and Roll Dance Party – Whiteline

Head-bang to rock, punk, metal and grunge performed by DJ Duko-O-Phive. In another room, see cult horror classics “Phantasm,” “Planet Terror,” “Mandy” and “Suspiria.”

Admission is free. Come in costume for a free welcome drink.

Oct. 27-28: October Halloween Special – Bangkok Screening Room

For two days, this alternative cinema near Sala Daeng will screen two horror movies: 1981’s blood-splattered dark “The Evil Dead” and Francis Ford Coppola’s gothic love letter “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

Those who show up dressed in a Halloween theme will get free popcorn. Tickets are available online. The venue is also showing beloved Italian supernatural classic “Suspiria” through Nov. 6.

Oct. 29: Halloween Special – ‘Night of the Demons’ – The Friese-Greene Club:

Join this intimate coven for cinephiles for a chance to see 1988 cult classic “Night of the Demons.” Get the chance to meet the movie’s line producer Don Robinson, who will join for a talk afterward. The films starts at 8pm.

Halloween Night

Shibari Halloween – Maison Close

As covered by Khaosod English, Japanese rope bondage has been tying the city up in knots. This Halloween, dark arts venue Maison Close will host another performance event withPhetcharada “Minor” Pacharee demonstrating her mastery of the rope with bunny Kitarang Tasee.

Bring some horror home as Masokiss Shop will be selling its malevolent merch. Tickets are 300 baht. The event starts at 7pm.

Halloween Special! with DJs Maft Sai & Funkypump – Studio Lam