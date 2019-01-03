‘7 Dangerous Days’ Kill 463 on Thai Roads During Holidays

BANGKOK — Nakhon Ratchasima remained the province with the most fatalities during this year’s holiday season, while overall road deaths increased in comparison to 2018.

The Road Safety Directing Center said Thursday that 463 people died on the roads Dec. 27 through Thursday – infamously called the “Seven Dangerous Days.”

The figure shows 40 more deaths in comparison to last year’s long holiday period, which saw 423 people killed.

Nakhon Ratchasima still registered the most traffic deaths at 25 people. The major Isaan province also saw the most fatalities during last year’s “dangerous days” at 17 road deaths.

A total of 3,892 people were injured in 3,791 accidents, the center reported. The greatest number of accidents and injuries – 118 and 137 injuries – occurred in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Drunk driving and speeding remain the top causes for traffic accidents at 40.4 percent and 28.3 percent, respectively.

The 2017 “dangerous days” – which recorded 478 deaths – remain the deadliest in a decade.

The “Seven Dangerous Days” mark the New Year holidays, when many people travel countrywide to their hometowns.

