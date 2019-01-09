Frolic With Smurfs, Walk With Dinos and More on Children’s Day

BANGKOK — Giant smurfs, free kids’ flicks and dinos await the little ones this coming Children’s Day in Bangkok.

On Saturday, which marks the annual day celebrating the youth, meet a 4-meter Smurf in a Thai waistcloth at Iconsiam when the megamall hosts a Smurf-themed playground. This year marks the blue Belgian creatures’ 60th anniversary. The event runs today through Sunday.

Major Cineplex cinemas nationwide are offering 100,000 free seats for children to watch their choice of four films: “Aquaman,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Mia and the White Lion” and “Bumblebee.”

Thailand Knowledge Park on the eighth floor of CentralWorld will host TK Dino, where children can explore the world of long-lost dinosaurs. The event will be held 10am to 5pm this Saturday. Again, being under 140-centimeters tall means free entry.

The young can learn to design notebooks, dye T-shirts and craft polymer clay at art workshops running at arts enclave Changchui all weekend. The art space’s Duan Dek Hang Chui will also offer live performances and show family-friendly films.

Museum Siam on Saturday waives admission for its Decoding Thainess exhibition and also hosts Adventure in the Kitchen, where kids-as-chefs can learn about Thai cuisine and play games based on it.

Access to the Bangkok Planetarium is free for anyone under 18 on Saturday. Tickets for adults (of any nationality) are 30 baht. The planetarium’s 360-degree dome will offer nine shows. Visitors are recommended to pick up tickets before 11am due to a large number of expected attendees on Children’s Day.

Travels are made cheaper for family trips when, on Saturday, kids under 14 and under 140 centimeters in height get free rides on the BTS Skytrain, MRT, Airport Rail Link and BRT bus systems. They can show ID at the ticket booths to get a pass.

