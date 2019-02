BANGKOK — No subtlety was spared Saturday at an annual athletic contest between students of two top national universities.

Chulalongkorn University students made a huge statement during the annual varsity football match with Thammasat University, fielding floats and audience placards to criticize military rule.

One statement spelled out by the audience read, “One person’s voice, but you dare to call it democracy” in reference to the absolute power wielded by junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha.