Jimmy Carr’s ‘Weird Honking Goose’ Laughter to Return to Bangkok

BANGKOK — Get ready to be heckled by the comedian with the funniest – or most annoying – laugh in the world.

Notorious British stand-up comedian Jimmy Carr will return to Bangkok in April to play with his hecklers and deliver sex and Mum jokes with a straight face, The Comedy Club Bangkok announced Thursday night.

The show is a part of Carr’s latest “The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits World Tour.” Tickets range from 1,800 baht to 3,500 baht and can be reserved online.

The show will take place April 6 at The Grand Ballroom of The Westin Grande Sukhumvit. The five-star hotel is located on Soi Sukhumvit 19 and can be reached by a short walk from BTS Asok.

Carr, 46, is a comedian of British and Irish citizenship. Apart from his dark humor, unapologetically controversial jokes and interaction with hecklers during shows, Carr is known for his unique and unnatural laughter, which has been compared to the sound of a “weird honking goose.”