Grand Palace, Wat Arun to Go Dark 1H Saturday Night

BANGKOK — From the Grand Palace to the Giant Swing and the Golden Mountain Temple, a few landmarks in the capital city will go dark for one hour tomorrow.

From 8:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday, at least five major tourist attractions in Bangkok will switch off their lights to mark Earth Hour. They are the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, Giant Swing, Rama VIII Bridge and Wat Saket, or “the Golden Mountain Temple.”

People are also encouraged to switch off unnecessary lights and appliances for 60 minutes on Saturday.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said last year’s reduced up to 2,000 megawatt in power usage during the lights-off hour, saving 7.89 million baht and decreasing 1,026 tons of carbon dioxide.

Earth Hour is a global movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature. It has been held annually since 2007 to encourage individuals and communities to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour to combat climate change.