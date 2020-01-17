BANGKOK — A well-designed chair, public transport station, and green spaces are the keys to better living in Thailand – at least, that’s the message of the upcoming art festival.

Bangkok Design Week 2020, under the theme of “Resilience: New Potential for Living,” will be held Feb. 1 to 9 this year, showcasing dozens of events ranging from exhibitions, design, workshops, markets, and more in events mostly in the Charoen Krung area as well as citywide.

See what a “safe zone” from PM 2.5 looks (and smells) like at one of their exhibitions running all week at the Grand Postal Building.

A workshop about designing your own boat stations will be held by popular public transpo advocacy page Mayday to highlight the need for wheelchair access in Bangkok’s mass transit system.

Get to know the people of the area better through photo exhibitions of Charoenkrung family portraits.

Watch indie films outdoors about Bangkokian’s lives in yesteryear at the Kenkoon Thong Lor Showroom.

The second-ever Pinkoi Market, with over 50 craft vendors from all over Asia, will also be part of the design week from Feb. 1 to 4. At their debut in 2018, we interviewed a Malaysian brand’s debut selling in Thailand.

See even more Southeast Asian design handiwork at another event sponsored by the French embassy.

Most Bangkok Design Week 2020 events are concentrated in Charoen Krung Area, but the dozens of events are held all throughout the city – check their website for full details of the venues and schedule.

