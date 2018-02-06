Swing Kids Returns to West Bangkok’s Biggest Pagoda

NAKHON PATHOM — The area around giant golden pagoda will be shut down for a massive swing dance street party floor for young and old in vintage costumes later this month.

The annual swing dance event returns after taking last year off to Nakhon Pathom province west of Bangkok for a night expected to draw more than 200 swing dancers led by the performances by London’s Shirt Tail Stompers and Casey Macgill and Friends from the United States.

Big Bang: Swing Dancing at Phra Pathom Chedi is free and will take place in front of Phra Pathom Chedi, Thailand’s biggest pagoda, from 7pm to 10pm on Feb. 25. Unsure how to swing? The Bangkok Swing community will give beginners a crash course starting at 7pm through 7:30pm.

The stupa is about an hour’s drive from the center of Bangkok and can be reached by van from Central Pinklao or BTS Bang Wa.

The event was canceled last year due to the mourning period that followed the death of King Bhumibol.