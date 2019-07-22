Oh Dear! Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2019 Crowned

PATTAYA — A 27-year-old liberal arts student was crowned the winner of Thailand’s top transgender pageant Saturday.

Ruethaipreeya “Dear” Nuanglee beat out 27 other contestants to become Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2019.

“This has been my dream since I was a child. Today, that dream came true,” she wrote on her Instagram after winning.

Dear, 27, is a liberal arts student at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University. She was awarded a diamond crown and will be Thailand’s representative at the Miss International Queen 2020 pageant.

The final question in the pageant asked contestants to define what differentiates them from the other contestants.

“Unlike the other contestants, this is my first time competing and following my dream. I’m determined to be Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2019,” Dear answered.

First runner-up went to Thanyada “Name” Kanpaipuen, while second-runner up went to Patchara “First” Sripattanakul.

Related stories:

Trans Queen Jazell Barbie Royale Wants to Inspire Women Like Her

Second Time’s the Charm For New Miss Tiffany’s Kanwara

Yoshi’s Story: Miss Tiffany’s Universe Winner on Social Media (Photos)