Watch World-Class Wakeboarders Battle in Plastic Playground

BANGKOK — The capital’s extreme water sport enthusiasts will be treated to one of the world’s most prestigious wakeboarding tournaments when it leaves the United Kingdom for the first time and comes to a wake park in northern metro Bangkok.

Normally held in the outskirts of London, Plastic Playground has attracted scores of the best wakeboarders every summer. The tournament is coming to Thailand in a year that will also see it travel to the Indonesian island of Bali.

Plastic Playground claims to offer the highest paying purse of its kind, with last year’s Pro Men’s winner Aaron Gunn pocketing USD$7,000. Gunn will compete in Bangkok against Thailand’s Daniel Grant and other athletes including the 10 best wakeboarders in the world.

The tournament – in which riders will overcome rails and obstacles while showing off their tricks and skills – will also feature a professional women’s and junior categories.

The Plastic Playground World Tour 2018 finals begin at noon on Saturday at the Thai Wake Park just north of Bangkok in Pathum Thani province. Entry is free.