Run Against Australian Bushfire in Charity Drive This Sunday

BANGKOK — Take a break from spending money and strolling in malls to jogging outside of one to raise money – for the Australia bushfire crisis.

The “Emporium EmQuartier Kid and Family Fun for Australia” charity run will be held Sunday, starting 6am at the G floor skywalk in front of EmQuartier. Flag off at 6:30am.

There are 2.5 kilometers and 5 kilometer tracks to choose from, and proceeds from ticket sales – 200 baht for children and 500 baht for adults – will be donated to the Thai Red Cross’s fund for the Australian fires.

Registration is available from today all the way up until race day at the information desk at G floor in EmQuartier.

Not a runner? You can also donate directly to Thai Red Cross’s fund. Transfer donations to the Thai Red Cross’s Kasikornbank account number 001-1-34567-0. As of Friday, they’ve collected more than 3.9 million baht, or go to a good ol’ Aussie charity barbie.