Riverside Megamall ‘Iconsiam’ Gets November Launch Date

BANGKOK — A massive commercial development that has been taking shape for years on the Chao Phraya River finally got an opening day Wednesday.

West-bankers tired of crossing the river for that luxury-mall experience need only travel to Iconsiam when its sprawling 750,000sqm and 500 shops open Nov. 9.

The mall will include the Thai debut of Japanese department store Takashimaya.

Iconsiam is built by Thai retail developer Siam Piwat, whose track record includes the Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery shopping malls.

