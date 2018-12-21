Protesting Woman Brought Down From Thammasat Water Tank

BANGKOK — Rescuers saved a woman who threatened to jump Friday afternoon from a water tower on Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus.

The woman, 50 and possibly emotionally disturbed, had ascended the tower to shout demands that the government resign so elections can be held when she was quickly rescued.

From a height of seven floors, she threw down a photocopy of her national ID with a message written in English addressed to UNHCR Finland which referenced seeming conspiracy theories involving the CP Group conglomerate, the ruling junta and the internet.

She also released three balloons on which “Release political prisoners,” “NCPO get out,” and “Save Khun Tharit,” were written, the last a possible reference to the former DSI chief recently convicted and jailed.

According to rescue workers, the woman had coated the railings with vegetable oil and tied her neck to it.