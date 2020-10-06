‘6 Oct’ Exhibit Keeps Alive Painful Memories of Student Massacre

BANGKOK — An exhibition providing a comprehensive retelling of the 1976 massacre of student protesters opened on Monday, a day ahead of the 44th anniversary of the crackdown.

The “Hang 6 October” exhibition is being held at Thammasat University, the same venue that saw police and paramilitary forces killing at least 46 people in the morning of Oct. 6, 1976 – a tragedy often left out of state history education.

The name of the exhibit refers to several victims who were lynched and beaten by a rightwing mob convinced that the students were plotting to overthrow the monarchy.

The exhibition includes augmented reality displays where one can scan codes to see 3D photos of the massacre on one’s phone. Objects related to the incident are also featured, including the “Red Gate” where leftist activists were found hanged on Sept. 24, 1976 – a catalyst that set in motion the greater killings that followed days later.

“Hang 6 October” runs through Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10am until 7pm at the Auditorium Hall at Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus.