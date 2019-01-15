Smartphone Driver’s Licenses Not Accepted by Cops

BANGKOK — If you’re stopped by traffic police, don’t whip out your phone and show them a digital driver’s license touted by transport officials just yet.

Police said Tuesday they would not recognize digital driver’s licenses until a legal amendment is in place. Failing to show physical licenses will result in a fine as per current laws, Maj. Gen. Ekkalak Limsankart told reporters.

“The Royal Thai Police has already notified the Department of Land Transport and asked them to delay the use of digital driver’s licenses until legal amendments are completed,” Ekkalak said.

Ekkalak said legal backing for the digital ID is included in drafts of a pending amendment to current traffic laws to be deliberated Thursday by the interim parliament.

