Indie LGBT Film Cleans House at Suphannahong Awards

BANGKOK — An independent drama exploring a tragic love story of two men through the lens of Buddhism brought the most awards home from the biggest annual film awards ceremony.

“Malila: The Farewell Flower,” which came into the night with a dozen nominations, took away seven Golden Swans including Best Picture, Best Director on Saturday night at the 28th Thailand National Film Association Awards Ceremony.

The film was directed by rising transgender director Anucha Boonyawatana. She was also named best director for the film at the Singapore International Film Festival and India’s International Film Festival Kerala in 2017.

ตัวอย่างหนัง "มะลิลา" (Malila The Farewell Flower : Official Trailer) "มะลิลา" ฉายแล้ววันนี้ในโรงภาพยนตร์ "ไปพิสูจน์การแสดงที่ดีที่สุดของ เวียร์ ศุกลวัฒน์"กดจองตั๋วภาพยนตร์ด้านล่าง!ตัวอย่างหนัง "มะลิลา" (Official Trailer) #หนังโรแมนติกดราม่า นำแสดงโดย #เวียร์ ศุกลวัฒน์ และ #โอ อนุชิต ……………………………………………มะลิลา (MALILA The Farewell Flower)จากผู้กำกับ นุชี่ อนุชา บุญยวรรธนะ แห่ง "ตามสายน้ำ" และ "อนธการ"ร่วมดื่มด่ำกับความรักและความงามของชายสองคนไปพร้อมกัน หลังวันวาเลนไทน์ 15 กุมภาพันธ์ ในโรงภาพยนตร์ #มะลิลา #Malila"มะลิลา" บอกเล่าถึงความรักความอาลัยของผู้ที่จากไป เรื่องราวของ "เชน" (เวียร์ ศุกลวัฒน์) เจ้าของสวนมะลิผู้มีอดีตอันเจ็บปวด และ "พิช" (โอ อนุชิต) ศิลปินนักทำบายศรีอดีตคนรักของเชนในวัยเด็กที่กลับมาพบกันอีกครั้ง ทั้งคู่พยายามเยียวยาบาดแผลในอดีตและรื้อฟื้นความสัมพันธ์ผ่านการทำบายศรีอันงดงาม"มะลิลา" ได้รับเลือกให้ฉายที่เทศกาลภาพยนตร์ระดับนานาชาติทั่วเอเชีย และคว้ารางวัลมาครองได้มากมายเป็นการการันตีคุณภาพอันยอดเยี่ยมรางวัล #ภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม คิม จีซก อวอร์ด (Kim Jiseok Award) จากเทศกาลภาพยนตร์นานาชาติปูซาน (Busan International Film Festival) ประเทศเกาหลีใต้รางวัลภาพยนตร์ยอดเยี่ยม NETPAC Award จากเทศกาลภาพยนตร์ม้าทองคำ (Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival) ประเทศไต้หวันรางวัล #ผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยม จากเทศกาลภาพยนตร์นานาชาติสิงคโปร์ (Singapore International Film Festiva) ประเทศสิงคโปร์รางวัลผู้กำกับยอดเยี่ยม จากเทศกาลภาพยนตร์นานาชาติแห่งเกรละ (International Film Festival of Kerala) ประเทศอินเดียและได้รับการเสนอชื่อเข้าชิง Asian Film Awards ซึ่งเทียบได้กับออสการ์แห่งวงการภาพยนตร์เอเชีย ถึง 2 สาขา คือ#นักแสดงนำชายยอดเยี่ยม เวียร์ ศุกลวัฒน์#ผู้กำกับหน้าใหม่ยอดเยี่ยม นุชี่ อนุชา ติดตามข้อมูลข่าวสารก่อนใครได้ทางแฟนเพจมะลิลาค่ะ โพสต์โดย มะลิลา Malila The Farewell Flower เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 17 มกราคม 2018

Anucha, whose 2015 film “The Blue Hour” got 11 nominations but came up empty in 2016, gave an emotional speech on the stage calling for more state support for the Thai film industry.

“I can’t see a very bright future ahead,” she said. “I can’t be fully happy at the moment, because Thai films haven’t been receiving much protection and support from the government as they should have.”

“I want to commend all filmmakers, directors, for keeping up the spirit. Even though no one is taking an interest in us, all of us still try to fight for what we believe in and keep producing our work,” she continued. “I hope that, when we have a new government in the future, they will take better care of the Thai film industry.”

Sukollawat “Weir” Kanarot, a famous television performer, won Best Lead Actor for his first leading role in the film as a jasmine farm owner trying to cope with his troubled past as he returns to his rural home and reunites with an old flame diagnosed with cancer. Anuchit “O” Sapanpong, who plays his ailing love interest, won Best Supporting Actor.

“Malila” was well received internationally and won awards at several film festivals. It was also Thailand’s official submission for foreign language film at the 2019 Academy Awards.

GDH 559’s “Homestay,” another major contender that walked in with nominations for 13 awards, only bagged three, including Best Supporting Actress (Suquan Bulakul).

The film, based on Japanese novel “Colorful,” was the fourth highest-grossing Thai film last year with estimated revenues of over 120 million baht. It tells the coming-of-age story of a spirit resurrected in the body of a depressed teenage boy who’s committed suicide.

Urassaya “Yaya” Sperbund won Best Lead Actress for her role in the romantic comedy “Brother of the Year” as a modern, independent woman living with a loser sibling who tries to sabotage her relationship after she decides to get married and move out. The film was the second highest-grossing Thai movie of 2018 with over 240 million baht in business at the box office.

Best Documentary Feature went to “2,215,” the epic journey of rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, who ran that many kilometers in 2017 between the southernmost and northernmost tips of Thailand to raise 1.4 billion baht for cash-starved state hospitals. His band Bodyslam also won Best Original Song for the film.

Here are the full list of winners at the show held in Bangkok at the Thailand Cultural Centre:

Best Picture: “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Best Director: Anucha Boonyawatana, “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Best Lead Actor: Sukollawat “Weir” Kanarot, “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Best Lead Actress: Urassaya “Yaya” Sperbund, “Brother of the Year”

Best Supporting Actor: Anuchit “O” Sapanpong, “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Best Supporting Actress: Suquan Bulakul, “Homestay”

Best Documentary Feature: “2,215”

Best Screenplay: “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Best Original Song: “Saeng Sawan” by Bodyslam, “2,215”

Best Original Score: “The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra”

Best Cinematography: “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Best Film Editing: “Homestay”

Best Recording and Sound Mixing: “The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra”

Best Visual Effects: “Homestay”

Best Makeup Effects: “Khun Pan 2”

Best Costume Design: “Khun Pan 2”

Best Art Direction: “Malila: The Farewell Flower”

Lifetime Achievement: Rong Kaomulkadee, actor

