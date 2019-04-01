‘Luang Cave: The Musical’ to Star Elon Musk

CHIANG RAI — Tech entrepreneur and futurist Elon Musk will take to the stage as an actor for the first time in July, according to a leaked script of an upcoming play based on last year’s daring rescue of 12 young footballers and their coach.

“Luang Cave: The Musical,” directed by Thai art film sensei Apichaipong “Joke” Weerasethaikul, is set to open in Bangkok on 10 July to mark the first anniversary of the much-publicized rescue operation at the Luang Cave in Chiang Rai province.

A working draft leaked online from a government-sponsored production firm identifies Musk as one of the cast members. The Tesla mogul will play the role of renowned British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, who was among the first to discover the missing children and their football coach inside Luang Cave complex.

Musk could not be reached for comment as of publication time, though the entrepreneur has dropped hints of the upcoming play on his Twitter account.

The script confirms Musk will have both speaking and singing parts. Veteran conductor S&P Somtow will direct the epic scores.

Musk himself was present at Tham Luang during the rescue operations, where he donated a midget submarine to assist the divers. It is unclear who will play the role of Musk in the play.

