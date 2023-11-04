Fake Video Of Japan PM Making Sexual Remarks Goes Viral

A fake video purported to show Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida making sexual remarks during an apparent live news program has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, possibly fabricated by generative artificial intelligence, the prime minister appears to be speaking to viewers on Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television Network Corp. The company’s logo appears in the corner of the screen along with a ticker saying, “Breaking News.”

“It is totally unforgivable that our program logo has been abused in a fake video,” the broadcaster said, adding, it will take action over the case.