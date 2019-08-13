Looking For Good Boys? Army to Auction 81 Bomb Squad Dogs

BANGKOK — Retired bomb squad dogs will be up for adoption – for a price – later this week, the army said Tuesday.

Up to 81 “well trained” German Shepherds and Labrador Retrievers will be auctioned at the army’s canine academy in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Saturday, the army said in a statement posted online. Starting bids range from 2,250 to 10,000 baht according to the statement.

The army said each dog is highly intelligent, obedient and friendly.

The dogs are retired K-9 attached to the military’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit, whose presence was a common sight in the wake of bomb attacks that struck Bangkok on Aug. 2, wounding one person.

Two such dogs shot to online fame after photos of them taking particular interest in a bag of pork snacks on a subway train went viral on social media.

Police and army bomb squad dogs typically retire when they turn 10.

The army said those interested in Saturday’s auction are advised to contact the number 04-439-0113 ex 29008 until Friday.