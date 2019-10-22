HM King Fires Senior Royal Guard

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King on Monday night fired a high-ranking royal guard from his post.

Gen. Arshawin Sawetseni served as a royal bodyguard until his expulsion, which was announced in the government gazette website.

The order did not specify why he was fired, but it came several hours after Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a Royal Noble Consort to His Majesty the King, was stripped of her royal and army titles in a separate announcement.

Online searches identified Gen. Arshawin as a 75-year-old soldier who also served as a royal bodyguard under the late King Bhumibol. He was transferred to the service under the new monarch after King Bhumibol died in 2016.