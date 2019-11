BANGKOK — Some farangs like to insist “Thais don’t celebrate Halloween,” but reports from around the country appear to contradict that claim.

As in previous years, revelers, partygoers, cosplayers, and even blood donation staff around Thailand went all-out for 2019’s Halloween, or “Day of Unleashing the Ghosts (wan ploi phi)” as many Thais call it.

