Cambodia Ruling Party Has Won General Election: Spokesman

PHNOM PENH — Cambodia’s chief government spokesman confirmed Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party has won the general election.

Preliminary partial vote counts from Cambodia’s national election showed Prime Minister Hun Sen’s party well on its way to victory as expected for almost all of the 125 National Assembly seats.

Cambodia’s information minister Khieu Kanharith, who is also the ruling Cambodia People’s Party’s chief spokesman, said the party has won, ensuring that Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has led the country for 33 years, will serve another five year-term.

Although 20 parties contested the election, the only one with the popularity and organization to mount a credible challenge, the Cambodian National Rescue Party, was dissolved last year by the Supreme Court. Local and foreign rights groups, along with several Western governments, had agreed that the polls would not be credible.

Sunday night’s initial tallies, which were broadcast live on state television, showed Cambodia People’s Party with at least 70 percent of the vote in all 25 provinces, with the 19 challenger parties far behind.