6 Deaths From Rabies Since Start of 2018: Officials

BANGKOK — The death toll from rabies has increased to six while the epidemic remains present in 24 provinces, the health ministry said Monday.

The Ministry of Public Health said six people had died from the disease since January, the most recent of which occured Sunday in Buriram province in northeast Thailand.

Jetsada Chokdumrongsuk, the permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry said the number of rabies red zones has risen from 13 provinces to 24 provinces.

They include Bangkok, Surin, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Nan, Buriram, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Roi Et, Songkhla, Rayong, Tak and Srisaket.

According to livestock officials, 14 people died from rabies across 13 provinces in 2017, up from 11 people in 2016.

