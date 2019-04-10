At Least 2 Dead as Large Fire Rages Near Bangkok’s Mall

BANGKOK — A large fire ravaged near a popular shopping mall Wednesday evening in downtown Bangkok, killing at least two people.

At least 16 people were injured by the fire that broke out at the Centara Grand Hotel just before 6pm. Videos and photos posted online show the blaze and thick smoke spreading out from the hotel, which is located next to the CentralWorld shopping mall. The flame was brought under control about half an hour later.

Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said two people died – one at the scene and the other later at a hospital – after jumping from the hotel to escape the fire. Sixteen other people have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

A local police chief said the fire broke out from a document storage room on the 8th floor of the hotel. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. CentralWorld announced a temporary shutdown after hundreds of shoppers were evacuated.

Police also said the fire has caused massive traffic congestion on Rama I Road.

ผู้อำนวยการเขตปทุมวันยืนยัน เหตุเพลิงไหม้ที่แยกราชประสงค์ เป็นห้องเก็บเอกสารที่ชั้น 8 ของโรงแรมเซ็นทาราแกรนด์ ติดศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ มีผู้บาดเจ็บสาหัส 1 คน และเสียชีวิต 1 คน ที่กระโดดลงมาจากอาคาร pic.twitter.com/8WuBSmtXaM — JS100 (@js100radio) April 10, 2019