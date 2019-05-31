Khaosod Sues Aussie Firm for Copyright Infringement

BANGKOK — Matichon Publishing Group said Friday it filed a lawsuit against a company based in Australia for using material from its news agencies without permission.

The lawsuit names two subsidiaries of iSentia Group as defendants in a case filed to the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court.

The two firms, iSentia Bangkok Company Limited and iSentia Monitoring Services, were accused of copying contents from Matichon, Khaosod, Prachachat and Matichon Weekly, and distributing those materials to its clients in an unauthorized paid service.

“Matichon’s case will create the standard for copyright,” a statement by Matichon said. “It will also set the norm for copyrights in other media.”



Court hearings for Khaosod and Matichon are scheduled for July 15 and July 22, respectively.