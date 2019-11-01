PATTAYA — Police said Friday morning a Norwegian national died in a fire at a condominium in Pattaya.

The 66-year-old male victim was found dead inside his room at Center Condotel in South Pattaya. Police the tourist resort town said they received calls about the fire at about 5am. Khaosod English is withholding the man’s identity until it is confirmed that his next of kin has been informed.

Police said the man died from inhaling smoke.

Investigators said they are still trying to establish the cause of the fire, which reportedly cost about 500,000 baht in damages.