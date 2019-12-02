Man Rams Truck Into Two Cars For Blocking His Driveway

SAMUT PRAKAN — A driver who rammed his pickup truck into cars blocking his driveway in a clip that went viral over the weekend turned himself in to the police on Monday.

Passakorn Petchlumli, 42, said he lost his temper after waiting an hour for the owners to move their cars from the front of his friend’s house inside a gated community in Samut Prakan on Saturday night.

“I admit my fault. I couldn’t control my anger that night,” Passakorn said. “I’m willing to take responsibility for the damages, but I don’t want to confront the victims right now.”

In a now-deleted clip posted by one of the victim’s friends, the Honda City sedan and the Chevrolet pickup truck can be seen parked opposite the house.

A few minutes after, Passakorn is be seen returning to his car before he crashed into the trunk of the sedan twice, damaging the car and a pickup truck in front of it. Passakorn then fled from the scene.



“Please share this,” Facebook user Puy Narin Puttarun wrote. “The community chairman said everyone can park there because it’s a common area. We didn’t block his house, but we don’t know why he did this.”

Passakorn’s friend, Wanlop Pinmon, 40, said he asked his friend to come over to his house to help him with the moving. Once Passakorn arrived and found the cars obstructing the driveway, he said he attempted to contact the owners of the cars in the village’s Line group but received no response.

“They live on Soi 1, but my house is on Soi 6. I don’t understand why they don’t park their cars in front of their house,” Wanlop said. “We went into arguments before, but they still behaving the same.”

Bang Pu police chief investigator Samai Chaloenraj said both men were charged with colluding in causing property damage. They were released on bail.

This is not the first time that parking in front of someone’s home has taken a destructive turn. Last year, two women vented their fury at a pickup truck parked in front of their house by smashing it with an axe. The court gave them suspended their jail terms and 12,000 baht fines for damages.