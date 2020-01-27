2 Motorsai Charged with Assault For Headlocking GrabBike Rider

BANGKOK — Police on Monday said two motorcycle taxis were charged with assault for headlocking a GrabBike rider in a footage that went viral last week.

Phaholyothin police chief Autthawut Niwatsophol said the pair was also charged with damaging properties over the incident. The video posted to social media on Friday shows the two motosai taxis headlocking the ride-hailing service driver who was trying to pick up a passenger in Soi Ratchadaphisek 36.

Pol. Col. Autthawut added that the two parties could not agree on the settlement, and so the case is now being brought to the court.

It is not immediately known whether the two motorcycle taxi drivers were also suspended from service. Land Transport Department director Jirut Wisanjit said he was in a meeting and told a reporter he would call back.