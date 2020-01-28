Thailand Reports 6 More Cases of Coronavirus, Bringing Tally to 14

BANGKOK — The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday it discovered six more cases of coronavirus infection in Thailand, bringing the total number to 14 so far since the outbreak in December.

Ministry perm-sec Sukhum Kanchanapimai said all of the six new patients were Chinese nationals; one from the city of Chongqing and five others are members of a family from Hubei province. Their age ranges from 6 to 60, Sukhum told reporters.

The additional cases place Thailand as the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus infection outside mainland China.

All of the patients were visiting Thailand as independent travelers and not part of any tour group, the official said. He added that they are not in serious condition.

Five of the 14 infected individuals had already recovered and left hospital, health officials said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled Mr. Sukhum’s surname.